ROME, July 5 Uncertainty following a "No" vote in the Greek referendum will create market volatility but the euro currency bloc can deal with it, an Italian treasury source said on Sunday.

Italy is prepared to absorb any potential shocks from the Greek crisis, the source said, adding a new rescue plan for Greece must take account of the depth of its economic crisis and include investments and reforms.

"All the member states of the euro zone are committed to preserving the single currency and therefore working to ensure Greece's total financial independence," the source said.

"In any case, this crisis requires the process of euro zone integration to speed up."

