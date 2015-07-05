ROME, July 5 Uncertainty following a "No" vote
in the Greek referendum will create market volatility but the
euro currency bloc can deal with it, an Italian treasury source
said on Sunday.
Italy is prepared to absorb any potential shocks from the
Greek crisis, the source said, adding a new rescue plan for
Greece must take account of the depth of its economic crisis and
include investments and reforms.
"All the member states of the euro zone are committed to
preserving the single currency and therefore working to ensure
Greece's total financial independence," the source said.
"In any case, this crisis requires the process of euro zone
integration to speed up."
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Isla Binnie)