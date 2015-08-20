BRUSSELS Aug 20 The election planned by Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras could help increase support in Greece
for the third euro zone bailout programme launched on Thursday,
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's
chief-of-staff said.
"Swift elections in Greece can be a way to broaden support
for ESM stability support programme just signed by PM Tsipras on
behalf of Greece," Martin Selmayr said in a tweet.
After months of negotiations, Tsipras accepted a deal to
implement substantial economic reforms in return for loans but
has lost the support of some of his own leftist allies.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan)