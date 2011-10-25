BRUSSELS Oct 25 Any solution to Europe's debt
crisis should not "overtax" the European Central Bank, the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said
on Tuesday.
Euro zone leaders, including Juncker, will meet on Wednesday
evening in Brussels to confront the currency bloc's worsening
sovereign debt crisis. One area that has become particularly
divisive is the extent of involvement by the ECB in any
solution.
"I think we need to try and find a solution that does not
overtax the ECB with heavy responsibility that should be borne
by a state," he told a Swiss television station in Zurich.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley, Editing by Justyna Pawlak)