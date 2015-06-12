GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
ATHENS, June 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held talks by telephone with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday to discuss the next steps in negotiations with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, a government official said on Friday.
No further details were given on the contents of the discussion. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.