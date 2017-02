BERLIN Nov 3 The euro zone is working on ways to make sure its members are not damaged if Greece were to leave the currency union, Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker told German television on Thursday.

Juncker said he wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone, but it could not be at any price. Asked what would happen to German taxpayers if Greece were to leave the euro zone, Juncker told ZDF Morgenmagazin:

"We are working on the subject of how to ensure there is not a disaster for the people in Germany, Luxembourg, the euro zone. We are absolutely prepared for the situation." (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)