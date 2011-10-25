ZURICH Oct 25 Private investors may need to accept a 50 percent loss on the Greek bond holdings to help make Greek debt sustainable, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders, including Juncker, will meet on Wednesday evening in Brussels to discuss the size of private sector participation in Greek debt restructuring, which Juncker said would have to be revised massively upwards from the 21 percent loss agreed on in July.

"It's important that private sector involvement be clarified, that private sector creditors aren't taken hostage, but are required to contribute," Juncker told a conference.

"The 21 percent private creditor participation will have be corrected massively upwards, though now I can't give an exact percentage. But the private creditor participation will have to be more substantial, about 50 percent," he said. (Reporting By Catherine Bosley, writing by Jan Strupczewski)