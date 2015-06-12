BRUSSELS, June 12 The International Monetary
Fund's decision to withdraw its team from Brussels does not mean
the Washington-based lender has given up on reaching a deal with
Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said
on Friday.
"I don't think one can interpret the International Monetary
Fund's action as meaning that the International Monetary Fund
will leave the negotiations," Juncker told a news conference.
"I spoke at length the Greek prime minister last night and I
will probably do so in the days to come ... I think a solution
is necessary," he added.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)