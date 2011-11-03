(Adds quotes, background)
BERLIN Nov 3 The euro zone is working on a
possible exit of Greece from the euro zone, Eurogroup head
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday, saying it was essential
that other members of the currency union would not be damaged in
such an event.
Juncker made clear he did not want Greece to leave the euro
zone but, in some of the most explicit comments yet from a
leading member of the currency bloc, he speculated about plans
for a possible Greek exit.
Asked what would happen to German taxpayers' money if Greece
were to leave, Juncker told ZDF Morgenmagazin:
"We are working on the subject of how to ensure there is not
a disaster for the people in Germany, Luxembourg, the euro zone.
We are absolutely prepared for the situation which I describe
and which I want to be avoided."
The leaders of Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday
in Cannes it would not receive any further European aid until it
decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy summoned Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou for
crisis talks after he shocked his European partners and shook
markets by saying he would call a referendum on planned aid.
"Everything must be done to try to make sure one member of
the 17-member group does not fade away but if this were the wish
of the Greeks -- and I think that would be wrong -- then we
cannot force the Greeks towards their fortune," Juncker said.
"This is not my favoured scenario. I would like Greece to
stay on board but Greece must fulfil its obligations," he said.
He said euro zone leaders had a responsibility to the whole
currency bloc and it was their job to try to stop contagion.
