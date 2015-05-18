BRUSSELS May 18 The European Commission denied
on Monday a Greek newspaper report that its President
Jean-Claude Juncker has made a new, compromise proposal to
Greece in negotiations on more funding in exchange for reforms
for the cash-strapped country.
Greek To Vima newspaper reported that the Commission, which
together with the European Central Bank and the IMF is
negotiating a deal with Athens on behalf of its creditors,
offered to disburse new funds in exchange for fewer reforms and
smaller primary surplus targets than demanded before.
"I can't confirm media reports on @EU_Commission /Juncker
proposal on GR. Not aware of such proposal. Working towards
comprehensive deal," Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt
said on Twitter.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)