BRUSSELS, June 10 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has no scheduled meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

Juncker will take part in a summit of European Union and Caribbean and Latin American leaders in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon, to which Tsipras is also coming.

Tsipras is hoping to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of the summit to make progress in the cash-for-reforms talks to unblock new funding to Greece.

However, a French source said that no meeting between the three was planned for now.

Juncker has been a key consensus broker in the talks, which are stalled because Greece and its creditors cannot agree on what Athens should do to get more euro zone loans.

"They are is nothing on the president's schedule other than his participation in the summit," Schinas told a daily news briefing. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)