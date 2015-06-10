BRUSSELS, June 10 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker has no scheduled meeting with Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday, Commission spokesman
Margaritis Schinas said.
Juncker will take part in a summit of European Union and
Caribbean and Latin American leaders in Brussels on Wednesday
afternoon, to which Tsipras is also coming.
Tsipras is hoping to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of the
summit to make progress in the cash-for-reforms talks to unblock
new funding to Greece.
However, a French source said that no meeting between the
three was planned for now.
Juncker has been a key consensus broker in the talks, which
are stalled because Greece and its creditors cannot agree on
what Athens should do to get more euro zone loans.
"They are is nothing on the president's schedule other than
his participation in the summit," Schinas told a daily news
briefing.
