VIENNA, July 23 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said a Greek exit from the euro was "off the
table" if Greece delivers on its promises for reform which have
paved the way for negotations with international creditors on a
new bail-out programme.
Greece's creditors prepared on Thursday for the start of
bailout talks in Athens, after lawmakers adopted a second
package of reform measures before dawn despite a left-wing
rebellion that may bring early elections.
Had Greek lawmakers not voted in favour of reforms and new
debt talks, the country could have faced a "Grexit" - an exit
from the European Union and the euro zone.
"I have always ruled out the option of a Grexit," Juncker
told Austrian ORF radio in comments broadcast on Thursday.
"I expect that Grexit is definitely off the table, but that
depends to a significant degree on the preparedness of the Greek
parliament ... to perform."
Greek officials say they aim to wrap the talks up and have a
deal approved in parliament by Aug. 20, when a 3.4 billion euro
repayment to the ECB falls due.
"I expect that if the Greeks deliver what they have promised
- which is what they are doing - then we will have a somewhat
longer period of distinct calm," Juncker added.
