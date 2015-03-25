BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
BRUSSELS, March 25 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he believes Greece's reforms and financing issues are being resolved after a torrid few weeks.
"I have to recognise that I was very pessimistic during the last weeks because there was no progress whatsoever," Juncker told the European Parliament.
"But now we back in a normal process and I do think that we can come to a conclusion that will be both in favour of Greece, we love Greece, and the European Union," he said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robin Emmott)
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.