Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
BRUSSELS, July 7 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament on Tuesday that the Greek government must come forward with proposals to resolve its debt crisis.
"The ball is now in the court of the Greek government," he said ahead of a euro zone summit in Brussels later in the day.
He said he continued to oppose those who called for Greece to be forced out of the euro but also criticised the Athens authorities for some of their rhetoric, including what he said were accusations that the EU executive were "terrorists". (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: