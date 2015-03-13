BRUSSELS, March 13 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday as he met the Greek prime
minister in Brussels that progress on a deal between Athens and
its creditors had been insufficient and said he would make
"proposals" to overcome the differences.
Noting that any deal depended on other euro zone
governments, Juncker said: "I'm not satisfied with the
developments in recent weeks. I don't think we have made
sufficient progress."
Addressing reporters with premier Alexis Tsipras, who said
he was "optimistic", Juncker added: "I'm totally excluding a
failure. I don't want a failure. I would like Europeans to go
together. This is not a time for division. This is the time for
coming together."
With increasing talk among other euro zone states that
Greece, under Tsipras' radical left government, could have to
quit the currency bloc, the prime minister stressed he wanted a
common solution. Juncker, the EU's chief executive, said Tsipras
was "on a pro-European track".
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)