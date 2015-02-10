(Repeats to chain to alert)

ATHENS Feb 10 Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos says that if Greece failed to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it could always look elsewhere for help.

"What we want is a deal. But if there is no deal - hopefully (there will be) - and if we see that Germany remains rigid and wants to blow apart Europe, then we have the obligation to go to Plan B. Plan B is to get funding from another source," he told Greek television on an overnight show running into early Tuesday.

"It could the United States at best, it could be Russia, it could be China or other countries". (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)