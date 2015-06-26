ATHENS, June 27 Greece's right-wing Independent Greeks party will urge voters to reject a bailout agreement when they vote in a referendum on July 5, the party's leader said on Saturday.

"Just like in 1940 when Greek people decided to say no to foreign armies, as president of the Independent Greeks party I call for all of the party to participate in this big celebration of democracy called a referendum and to vote 'No' - no to handing away our independence," Panos Kammenos, whose party is the junior partner in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's coalition, told Greek television. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)