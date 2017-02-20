BRUSSELS Feb 20 Slovakia would welcome the
International Monetary Fund's involvement in the Greek bailout
but is not willing to pay any price for it, including accepting
any debt relief, which Athens does not need, Slovak Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir said.
"As for our friends from the IMF, we like them and it's good
to have them on board," Kazimir said on Twitter. "But I'm not
willing to pay any price for their participation, green-lighting
the IMF kind of debt relief–which Greece does not need."
Greece is in talks with its international lenders to close a
review of reforms requested in exchange for cheap loans, which
have been dragging on for months. Without agreement on the
review there can be no new disbursements to Greece.
"Let's hope we close the review in the coming weeks,"
Kazimir said. "We have elections in the Netherlands, France &
Germany. I can tell from my experience that Greece is a topic
you want to avoid in a campaign," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)