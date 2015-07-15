July 15 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis. All times are in GMT.
Wednesday
1104 - UK's Cameron says IMF is right about Greek debt
relief, but it is not for Britain to bail out a euro zone
country
1035 - EU working on guarantees, collateral to ensure
non-euro states do not lose money in any bridge finance to
Greece -Dombrovskis
1027 - EU's Dombrovskis says EFSM best for short-term Greek
financing; working on ways to protect non-euro zone states
1016 - Greek deputy finance minister Valavani tells Tsipras
she is resigning from the government.
1013 - UK official says Britain wants to be constructive on
bridge finance for Greece, needs guarantees for taxpayers
0946 - Greek energy minister Lafazanis says he won't vote
this evening for measures demanded for third bailout.
0856 - European Commission proposes a 7 billion euro bridge
financing loan to Greece for this month if Athens adopts agreed
set of reforms.
0844 - European Commission says uncontrolled Greek collapse
would create significant doubts about the integrity of the euro
zone.
0806 - Greece's parliament speaker, Zoe Constantopoulo,
speaking as a member of the ruling party, urges lawmakers not to
agree to the austerity package, calling it "blackmail".
Tuesday
1701 - White House says President Obama has spoken to
European leaders and welcomed the Greek deal as a positive step.
1609 - Greek finance ministry submits to parliament a bill,
required under Monday's deal with lenders, that Prime Minister
Tsipras must get adopted by Wednesday night. Among other
measures, it regulates pension reform and increases in value
added tax.
1523 - Greece says it has received three bids for deep sea
oil and gas drilling in western Greece and south of the island
of Crete.
1503 - Greek PM Tsipras will not resign, and will probably
reshuffle the cabinet after parliament votes on the bailout
package on Wednesday evening, a government official says.
1343 - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says any
adjustment to Greek debt should reflect the IMF's preferred
creditor status.
1321 - Euro zone decision-makers knew of the IMF's latest
analysis of Greek debt sustainability on Saturday, two days
before reaching an agreement on a third bailout for Athens, an
EU official says.
1245 - The European Commission will recommend providing
Greece with bridge financing over the next month through the
European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), in defiance of
strong British and Czech objections, EU officials say.
1202 - President Francois Hollande uses his annual Bastille
Day message to the French to launch the idea of an elected
assembly for the 19-nation euro zone.
1154 - Tsipras will probably make a cabinet reshuffle on
Wednesday, Greece's economy minister says, as the leftist
government tries to secure backing for a third bailout amid
signs of splits within the ruling party.
1146 - Greece will need debt relief far beyond what euro
zone partners have been prepared to consider due to the
devastation of its economy and banks in the last two weeks, a
confidential study by the International Monetary Fund, seen by
Reuters, shows. It says the alternative for euro zone creditors
is either annual transfers to the Greek budget or "deep upfront
haircuts".
1116 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says it
will take at least four weeks to agree a bailout programme and
until that happens, risks remain. To avoid major problems,
short-term financing must be in place by Monday. Schaeuble says
some in the German government would have preferred a temporary
Greek exit from the euro zone.
1114 - The head of Greek opposition party To Potami says his
group will support PM Tsipras' bailout deal in parliament but
rules out joining a government led by the leftist Syriza party.
1045 - The European Stability Mechanism bailout fund will
contribute between 40 and 50 billion euros ($44-1-55.1 billion)
to a three-year package for Greece to cover financing needs of
82 to 86 billion euros, a European official says.
0950 - Greece may have avoided crashing out of the euro for
now by agreeing to creditors' demands for sweeping reforms in
return for cash, but economists are split on whether the deal is
good for either party or even if 'Grexit' is off the table. A
Reuters poll of nearly 60 economists conducted in the 24 hours
after news of the agreement broke showed they were sceptical
whether the deal was good for both Greece and Europe.
0934 - Bank of England's Carney says deal has "big execution
risks", will require Herculean efforts on all sides, debt not
sustainable in current form. Way deal was reached underscores
euro zone's institutional shortcomings.
0902 - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann says a deal with
international creditors to stave off bankruptcy gives Athens a
chance but a Greek exit from the euro zone is still possible.
0833 - Euro zone finance ministers will hold a telephone
conference to discuss Greek bridge financing on Wednesday,
Austria's finance minister says.
0814 - The junior coalition partner of Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras - the right-wing Independent Greeks - pledged to
continue support for the government but indicated it would only
vote for bailout measures agreed before last weekend's summit in
Brussels.
0812 - Greece made an 85 million euro ($93.5 million)
payment on a yen-denominated bond maturing on Tuesday, a
government official told Reuters, averting a default on
government debt held by private investors.
0722 - German Bund yields dipped on Tuesday as financial
markets remained wary of the hurdles Greece needs to clear to
receive vital financial aid from the euro zone.
0706 - Greece's parliament will pass legislation required
for a new financial aid package from Europe's rescue fund
despite dissenting views from some ruling party deputies, the
country's interior minister says.
0655 - British finance minister George Osborne has ruled out
any financial involvement in a fresh bailout for Greece after
suggestions that a mechanism backed by the whole European Union
could provide bridge financing for Athens.
0548 - The junior partner in Greece's ruling coalition will
continue to support the government but there are limits to its
support, a party spokeswoman says. The spokeswoman of the
Independent Greeks Marina Chrysoveloni also rules out joining a
coalition government with two opposition parties.
(Compiled by Jeremy Gaunt/Ruth Pitchford)