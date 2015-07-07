July 7 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis before a euro zone summit billed as the last chance
for Athens to cut a rescue deal. All times are
in GMT.
2135 - Merkel says she hopes to have sufficient reform
proposals from Greece this week to be able to ask the German
parliament to approve negotiations on a new long-term aid
programme for Athens. If the reform list was adequate and Greece
took some prior actions to enact first measures, she says she is
sure that short-term finance can be provided to help Athens over
its immediate funding needs.
2030 - Austria's finance minister says Greece's request for
financial aid from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is so
far very vague.
2020 - Summit over; Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says
a final meeting on Greece, involving all 28 EU leaders, will
take place on Sunday.
1932 - Greek banks could start to run out of cash over the
next two days if creditors do not agree to a new aid deal, two
sources familiar with the country's financial system say.
1753 - Euro zone leaders could hold a further emergency
summit on Sunday to approve a plan to aid Greece if creditor
institutions are satisfied with a Greek loan application and
reform plan, two senior EU sources say.
1715 - A Greek government official says Greece is asking its
euro zone partners for an interim solution to its funding needs
that would cover the rest of July while a long-term deal is
sought.
1714 - Irish finance minister says the main elements of an
agreement on Greece need to be in place by next Monday, and that
the general impression is that a reprofiling of Greek debt would
be acceptable.
1704 - White House says Obama has spoken to Tsipras and
Merkel.
1645 - Prominent economists have called on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in an open letter to change her policy course and
stop "force-feeding" the Greek people "never-ending austerity".
1632 - German bond yields fall by as much as 15 basis points
to their lowest in nearly five weeks amid a rout in commodity
markets and mounting doubts about Greece's future in the euro.
Greek fears drive the biggest UK bond rally in over three years.
1618 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says a deal with
Greece can be found in the coming hours.
1554 - A Greek government official says proposals Athens
made to creditors last week to unlock bailout funds still stand,
although some improvements have been made.
1536 - French President Francois Hollande says immediate aid
is available for Greece, but the onus is on Athens to make
proposals. "Greece must make serious, credible proposals. We are
waiting for them and they have already been announced. They must
be fleshed out now. That's the issue for tonight."
1521 - A Greek government official says PM Tsipras spoke to
U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday and briefed him on
Greece's request for a rescue loan from its euro zone partners.
1513 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Greece must
commit to reforms to secure new loans, and stresses that only
days are left to secure a deal. "Without solidarity and reforms
it's not possible to go where we want to go," she says. "It's
not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the
Greek prime minister will tell us."
1505 - Dutch PM Rutte says if Greece doesn't come up with a
proposal soon, euro zone leaders won't be able to help.
1457 - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says there
is hope for a deal with Greece, and the Eurogroup will work
quickly to keep the euro zone intact.
1451 - Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem says the group
will discuss an expected Greek request for a medium-term loan
from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) on a conference call
early on Wednesday. He says it is waiting for a new Greek letter
with a single clear set of proposals.
1450 - Russian finance minance minister Siluanov says Moscow
hasn't looked into providing Greece with loans.
1447 - Finnish finance minister Stubb says Greece is
expected to make a request for a loan from the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) imminently, within a few hours.
1445 - Greek officials say they have submitted credit
proposals to euro zone partners based on those put forward last
week, rejecting suggestions that Athens had not come up with any
plans. "Is it really that we don't have proposals or is it that
they don't like our proposals?" one official says.
1438 - Greek PM Tsipras will meet Germany's Merkel and
France's Hollande before tonight's summit, a Greek government
official says.
1406 - A second euro zone official confirms Greece has not
submitted any formal proposal for credit to Tuesday's meeting of
euro zone finance ministers. "If they really plan to present
something formal tomorrow, they may not find anyone to read it,"
the official adds.
1346 - A Greek government official says PM Tsipras will
address the European Parliament on Wednesday.
1344 - A senior euro zone official says Greece will submit a
new aid proposal, possibly on Wednesday. "They say they will
submit a new request and outline of proposals maybe tomorrow,"
the official tells Reuters.
1340 - German newspaper Handelsblatt says Greece plans a new
application to the ESM, the euro zone's bailout mechanism, for
financial aid. It says the request has not yet been submitted in
writing.
1321 - Index provider MSCI says it has asked for client
feedback on whether it should follow its usual practice of
waiting 40 days before taking action on Greece's stock market
closure, or if different treatment is justified.
1230 - Western Union says it has reactivated its
direct-to-bank service to Greece to allow funds to reach the
country's population from overseas.
1214 - The European Central Bank says in a policy paper it
cannot be "overly generous" in giving emergency loans.
1138 - Greece "has voted itself out of the euro zone,"
Ilmars Rimsevics, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of
Latvia governor, says in a radio interview.
1120 - Finland's Finance Minister Alexander Stubb says the
euro zone not looking at bridge finance for Greece "at this
stage"
1114 - European Commission Vice President for the Euro,
Valdis Dombrovskis, says Grexit is not the EU's intention but
cannot be ruled out.
1058 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says debt
writedowns are not possible under bailout rules.
1051 - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev says Athens
has not asked Moscow for financial help, although the two have
discussed joint investments.
1024 - Proposals that Greece will present on Tuesday do not
differ significantly from the reform plans that Greeks rejected
in a referendum on Sunday, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung says,
without citing a source.
1021 - Fifty percent of French people want Greece to leave
the euro zone, according a survey by pollster Odoxa in daily Le
Parisien.
0952 - Europe could talk about reducing Greece's debt burden
if the Greek government shows it is implementing economic
reforms, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel tells Stern
magazine.
0904 - European Parliament head Martin Schulz says he is in
favour of Greece staying in the euro zone, having said on Sunday
it might have to introduce another currency if its voters
rejected bailout terms.
0800 - The Athens stock exchange will remain shut until
Wednesday, the Greek Capital Markets Commission said, in line
with the closure of the country's banks.
0711 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
says the ball is in Greece's court to come forward with
proposals to resolve its debt crisis.
0711 - A unified negotiating stance from Athens should
ensure that Tuesday's euro zone summit makes more progress than
the last round of Greek debt talks, Germany's EU commissioner
Guenther Oettinger says.
0627 - Euro zone governments could consider writing off some
of Greece's debt if Athens commits to a package of reforms,
Luxembourg's Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna says.
