July 8 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis after euro zone leaders set Athens a deadline of the
end of the week to come up with convincing reform proposals
. All times are in GMT.
2044 - Some large Greek banks may have to be shut and taken
over by stronger rivals as part of a restructuring of the sector
that would follow any bailout of the country, European officials
tell Reuters.
1908 - IMF chief Christine Lagarde reiterates that Greece's
massive debt will need restructuring, something Germany is
resisting. "Greece is in a situation of acute crisis, which
needs to be addressed seriously and promptly," she tells the
Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington.
1903 - Greek banks will remain closed for the rest of the
week and a 60-euro per day ATM withdrawal limit will remain in
force, Greek state television reported.
1841 - Greece's government will be encouraged to deliver a
"precise plan" for its finances to inspire confidence among euro
zone currency partners, says French President Francois Hollande
1800 - Fed officials need more signs of strengthening U.S.
economy before raising interest rates, according to minutes of
June Fed meeting, cite Greece's debt crisis as serious concern
1610 - The European Stability Mechanism asks EU experts and
the IMF to review Greece's request for a loan
1607 - Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna tells
parliament that euro zone finance ministers would ask the
European Commission and European Central Bank to review Greece's
bailout request
1553 - European Central Bank policy setters keep the level
of emergency assistance to Greek banks steady, a person familiar
with the matter says
1436 - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says basics of a
Greek deal have been laid out, a deal is within grasp
1334 - Reuters polling shows for first time economists
saying Greece's exit from euro zone is more likely than not
1323- U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says Greek meltdown
would be geopolitical mistake
1214- Greece will issue a ministerial decree later on
Wednesday to extend a bank holiday that has already lasted for
eight working days, a government official says
1210 - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the mood
music coming from Greece concerning its debt negotiations is
more positive than before
1204- Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev says
financial aid for Greece is not a subject for the BRICS summit
1147 - German finance ministry spokesman rejects measures
that reduce the current value of Greek debt such as debt
reprofiling
1139 - European Banking Authority says remains vigilant but
markets coping well so far with Greek uncertainty
1130 - Greece proposes to implement as early as next week
tax and pension reform measures, letter shows
1125 - Greece requested a three-year loan from the European
Stability Mechanism bailout fund but didn't specify volume of
financing sought, a euro zone source tells Reuters
1125 - European Council President Donald Tusk says without
unity on Greece we will in four days wake up in a different
Europe
1122 - If Greece and its creditors don't agree by Sunday to
start talks on third bailout, it will be necessary to think
about other options, a spokesman for the German finance ministry
says
1117 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tells EU
Parliament he will come up with very specific proposals on
Thursday
1015 - Technical experts will review Greece's request for an
ESM loan on Wednesday but there will be no conference call among
euro zone ministers, a spokesman says
0956 - Russia is not in a position to help solve the Greek
debt crisis, and the EU should resolve it on its on, the chief
executive of Russia's second largest bank VTB says
0947 - Greece lodges formal request for bailout loan with
the euro zone's special support fund, a spokesman for the
European Stability Mechanism says
0920 - European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny says hard to imagine that ECB council could increase
emergency liquidity for Greece
0904 - Bank of Italy and ECB member Ignazio Visco says ECB
will do what it can to contain financial and economic
consequences of Greek crisis.
0903 - Greece successfully rolls over T-bills to refinance a
maturing six-month issue
0820 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tells European
Parliament says will present details proposal to EU in next 2-3
days.
0812 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tells European
Parliament the referendum gave him a mandate to find a socially
just and economically sustainable solution to end the crisis.
0747 - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici tells BBC
radio an agreement between Greece and its euro zone partners is
still possible.
JULY 7
2347 - Euro zone members give Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans
2135 - Merkel says she hopes to have sufficient reform
proposals from Greece this week to be able to ask the German
parliament to approve negotiations on a new long-term aid
programme for Athens. If the reform list was adequate and Greece
took some prior actions to enact first measures, she says she is
sure that short-term finance can be provided to help Athens over
its immediate funding needs.
2030 - Austria's finance minister says Greece's request for
financial aid from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is so
far very vague.
2020 - Summit over; Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says
a final meeting on Greece, involving all 28 EU leaders, will
take place on Sunday.
1932 - Greek banks could start to run out of cash over the
next two days if creditors do not agree to a new aid deal, two
sources familiar with the country's financial system say.
1753 - Euro zone leaders could hold a further emergency
summit on Sunday to approve a plan to aid Greece if creditor
institutions are satisfied with a Greek loan application and
reform plan, two senior EU sources say.
1715 - A Greek government official says Greece is asking its
euro zone partners for an interim solution to its funding needs
that would cover the rest of July while a long-term deal is
sought.
1714 - Irish finance minister says the main elements of an
agreement on Greece need to be in place by next Monday, and that
the general impression is that a reprofiling of Greek debt would
be acceptable.
1704 - White House says Obama has spoken to Tsipras and
Merkel.
1645 - Prominent economists have called on German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in an open letter to change her policy course and
stop "force-feeding" the Greek people "never-ending austerity".
1632 - German bond yields fall by as much as 15 basis points
to their lowest in nearly five weeks amid a rout in commodity
markets and mounting doubts about Greece's future in the euro.
Greek fears drive the biggest UK bond rally in over three years.
1618 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says a deal with
Greece can be found in the coming hours.
1554 - A Greek government official says proposals Athens
made to creditors last week to unlock bailout funds still stand,
although some improvements have been made.
1536 - French President Francois Hollande says immediate aid
is available for Greece, but the onus is on Athens to make
proposals. "Greece must make serious, credible proposals. We are
waiting for them and they have already been announced. They must
be fleshed out now. That's the issue for tonight."
1521 - A Greek government official says PM Tsipras spoke to
U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday and briefed him on
Greece's request for a rescue loan from its euro zone partners.
1513 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Greece must
commit to reforms to secure new loans, and stresses that only
days are left to secure a deal. "Without solidarity and reforms
it's not possible to go where we want to go," she says. "It's
not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the
Greek prime minister will tell us."
1505 - Dutch PM Rutte says if Greece doesn't come up with a
proposal soon, euro zone leaders won't be able to help.
(Compiled by Toby Chopra)