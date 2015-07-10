July 10 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis after euro zone leaders set Athens a deadline of the end of the week to come up with convincing reform proposals . All times are in GMT.

0937 - A German finance ministry spokesman says the government can only secure a mandate from parliament to negotiate on Greece's new reform proposals if Athens demonstrates it is serious about implementing them.

0936 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting on Saturday will discuss Greece's debt burden and whether it needs some relief as part of broader talks on whether to grant Athens' request to negotiate a bailout loan, a senior EU official says.

0929 - A senior EU official says he would be amazed if European Union leaders overturned any clear decision taken by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday. The EU leaders are due to meet on Sunday.

0916 - Euro zone finance ministers will only discuss bridging finance for Greece to tide it over until a bailout loan is ready after they have agreed to negotiate such a medium-term loan, a senior EU official says.

0905 - Greece's latest reform proposals are a good basis for negotiation and mark an important step forward, Axel Schaefer, a senior lawmaker in Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), says.

0903 - The heads of the key creditor institutions - the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European Commission - involved in assessing Greece's proposals for a reform-for-cash deal will confer by teleconference at 1100 GMT on Friday, EU sources say.

0900 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he is optimistic an aid-for-reforms deal will be reached between Greece and its creditors and he hopes a quick accord will mean a meeting of EU leaders planned for Sunday will no longer be needed.

0900 - Greek industrial output tumbled 4 percent from the same period a year earlier after a three-month rise, statistics service ELSTAT says, as political upheaval and deadlocked talks with creditors hit economic activity.

0852 - Eurogroup chief Jeroen Djisselbloem says a "major decision" on Greece could be made at the planned meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday.

0817 - French President Francois Hollande says negotiations between Greece and its international creditors must resume with the aim of reaching a deal after the country came up with "serious and credible" proposals.

0801 - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron says he is reasonably optimistic that Greece will reach an aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.

0739 - Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says new Greek proposals setting out economic reforms Athens will undertake in the next three years appear to provide a basis for discussing a new bailout loan.

0717 - A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says he has trouble trusting Greece's latest proposals to its euro zone creditors as the country last week decisively rejected the austerity measures in a referendum.

0707 - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall by up to 20 basis points after Greece sends a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors.

0700 - European stocks surge at Friday's open after Greece submits its fresh reform proposals to its creditors.

0647 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has appealed to his Syriza lawmakers to back a fiscal plan in return for aid from creditors, a government official says.

0626 - Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma tells German radio she would not agree to a proposal for Greece that included a debt writedown.

0534 - Greek Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis says he is optimistic the country can clinch a "good agreement" on terms of a bailout package submitted to creditors on Thursday night.

0505 - The Greek parliament will give the government a mandate to negotiate with creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal, the parliamentary spokesman of the ruling Syriza party says.

2234 - Greece offered a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new funds to avert bankruptcy.

2107 - Proposals from Greece to explain how it will meet conditions for a new international bailout loan were received on Thursday by Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, his spokesman said.

1844 - The Greek government will ask for parliament's approval on Friday to negotiate on the text of "prior actions" that could form the basis of a cash-for-reforms deal with creditors, a government source says.

1645 - Euro zone finance ministers will hold an emergency Eurogroup meeting on Saturday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) in Brussels to discuss Greece's proposals, a spokesman says. Separately, the euro zone's summit of 19 leaders will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a full European Council of the bloc's 28 leaders at 6 p.m.

1551 - German reinsurer Munich Re says it is considering calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece deteriorate.

1420 - Political talks over Greece must produce a strong outcome on Sunday for the European Central Bank to provide continued support, ECB's Ewald Nowotny says.

1404 - Only "very low" leeway to reprofile Greece's debt, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says.

1351 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says Greece leaving the euro zone would damage the credibility of the currency bloc but so too would Greece staying while it continuously violates its financial obligations.

1316 - Germany's Schaeuble says Greece needs to deliver on concrete prior actions to gain European financial support, adding that it is difficult to see such steps being taken before Sunday.

1304 - The IMF's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, says Greece is a small part of the world economy and its possible exit from the euro zone should have limited impact on the rest of the world. However, he warns that similar crises could happen in other countries.

1301 - Europe must build common tools to fight crises and needs to strike a balance between fiscal discipline and growth to reduce the risk of future turmoil, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says.

1203 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterates that a so-called "haircut" on Europe's loans to Greece is out of the question.

1152 - The chances of Greece leaving the euro zone this year have fallen, according to the betting odds of bookmakers Paddy Power and William Hill, three days before the deadline for a comprehensive deal.

1014 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet members of Greece's opposition parties on Thursday and Friday in Brussels as all sides seek a weekend deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy, a Commission spokesman says.

1009 - The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, says the EU's national parliaments have to be persuaded to vote in favour of helping Greece if European leaders reach a good agreement on Sunday. Tusk says a deal on debt should be part of the agreement.

1005 - Bulgarian Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski is quoted as saying Greek-owned banks in the Balkan country are "under controls" to prevent funds being sent to Greece. More than a fifth of Bulgaria's banks are Greek-owned.

0944 - Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan says he sees a better than 50 percent chance of Greece reaching a deal with its creditors by a weekend deadline following a "distinct change of mood"

0733 - ECB is ready to implement a range of "non-standard" monetary policy measures if Greece leaves the euro zone, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson tells an Estonian newspaper

0714 - Greece's stock exchange will remain closed until July 13, the country's Capital Markets Commission says, after authorities decide to extend a bank holiday and capital controls

0700 - The head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, says capital controls in Greece should remain in place until a new bailout programme has been agreed. He also says no further central bank liquidity support should be given to its banks

0634 - Greece is planning a reform package worth 12 billion euros over two years, more than previously planned, to offset a return to recession after months of difficult negotiations with creditors, the Greek daily Kathimerini reports.

0549 - ECB President Mario Draghi says will be "really difficult" to end the Greek crisis and save the country from bankruptcy, in comments made to Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

0535 - Greek government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis says Athens is confident it can clinch a deal with international creditors which can be approved by the country's parliament.

0519 - The head of the Greek bank association, Louka Katselii, says Greek banks have enough liquidity in cash machines to serve the public until Monday.

0042 - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says will work with Group of Seven countries and other Asian countries to ensure economic and finance market stability as the euro zone grapples with Greece's debt crisis

2044 - Some large Greek banks may have to be shut and taken over by stronger rivals as part of a restructuring of the sector that would follow any bailout of the country, European officials tell Reuters

1908 - IMF chief Christine Lagarde reiterates Greece's massive debt will need restructuring, something Germany is resisting

