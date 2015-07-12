July 12 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis as euro zone leaders fight to the finish to keep
near-bankrupt Greece in the euro zone. All times
are in GMT.
Sunday
2311 - Two official French sources denied a report by a
senior European Union official that France could give Greece a
bilateral loan to help it over an immediate funding crunch
pending agreement on a third bailout for Athens.
2223 - After a further plenary session, Tsipras meets
Merkel, Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on
summit sidelines for a second meeting on the sidelines.
1716 - Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and Tusk.
1621 - Draft proposal from Eurogroup to leaders puts
"time-out" from euro zone as possibility, lays out detailed
measures Greece must take to be considered for bailout loan.
1415 - Euro zone leaders begin summit.
1512 - Finnish finance minister says euro zone ministers
gave Greece until July 15 to pass new laws and conditions must
be approved by Greek parliament for ESM talks to start.
1507 - Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says a couple of big
issues still open as meeting ends.
1438 - Lithuanian president says Greece staying in euro zone
or leaving will be "very, very costly for everybody".
1417 - Merkel says most important currency has vanished with
Greece, which is trust; deal not wanted at any price; principles
must be upheld.
1145 - Russia intends to support an economic recovery in
Greece by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak says.
1047 - Luxembourg's foreign minister makes an impassioned
plea for Germany to avoid a Greek exit from the euro, warning
Berlin of a catastrophic schism with France if it pushes for
Athens to leave the currency union.
0904 - EU's Moscovici says institutions agree there is a
basis for negotiations, Greece must do more
0854 - Slovak finance minister says Greece must front-load
reforms to get deal, no agreement possible on Sunday
0835 - Italy's Padoan says wants to see Greek parliament
take measures from Monday, biggest obstacle is lack of trust
0752 - EU's Tusk says Sunday's planned EU summit is
cancelled. Separate euro zone meeting to start at 1400 GMT
Saturday
2217 - Euro zone finance ministers' talks on a bailout for
Greece remain "very difficult" and will resume at 0900 GMT on
Sunday after breaking overnight, Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem tells reporters.
2210 - Euro zone finance ministers are pressing Greece to
commit to more budget and reform measures before they will
consider opening negotiations on a bailout, sources close to the
talks say.
2116 - The German government says Greece could take a
five-year "time-out" from the euro zone and have some debts
written off if Athens fails to improve its proposals for a
bailout.
1833 - Euro zone finance ministers demand Greece go beyond
painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout
for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro, sources say.
1811 - Capital controls imposed on Greece's banks will
remain in place for at least another two months, Economy
Minister George Stathakis says.
1629 - Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cites a
position paper from the German Finance Ministry that suggests
two alternative courses for Greece, including a "timeout" from
the euro zone.
1557 - The parties in Angela Merkel's coalition government
send conflicting signals on Greece's reform proposals, with some
leading Social Democrats welcoming concessions while senior
conservatives voice scepticism.
1412 - Euro zone finance ministers arrive in Brussels.
Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble says he expects "exceptionally
difficult negotiations". Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says: "We are still far away."
1111 - A bailout package for Greece needs to include a
reduction in the country's debt burden, French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron told German daily Die Welt in an interview
published on Saturday.
1001 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on
Saturday have serious doubts about Greece's request for a
bailout and a deal to start negotiating on the basis of Athens'
proposals is far from certain, sources close to the talks say.
0707 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that
proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for
negotiation, an EU official says.
0208 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong
mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors
after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new
package of reform measures.
0044 - The Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly on Saturday
in favour of authorizing the left-wing government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to negotiate with international
creditors on the basis of a reform programme unveiled this week.
