July 12 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis as euro zone leaders fight to the finish to keep near-bankrupt Greece in the euro zone. All times are in GMT.

Sunday

2311 - Two official French sources denied a report by a senior European Union official that France could give Greece a bilateral loan to help it over an immediate funding crunch pending agreement on a third bailout for Athens.

2223 - After a further plenary session, Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on summit sidelines for a second meeting on the sidelines.

1716 - Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and Tusk.

1621 - Draft proposal from Eurogroup to leaders puts "time-out" from euro zone as possibility, lays out detailed measures Greece must take to be considered for bailout loan.

1415 - Euro zone leaders begin summit.

1512 - Finnish finance minister says euro zone ministers gave Greece until July 15 to pass new laws and conditions must be approved by Greek parliament for ESM talks to start.

1507 - Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says a couple of big issues still open as meeting ends.

1438 - Lithuanian president says Greece staying in euro zone or leaving will be "very, very costly for everybody".

1417 - Merkel says most important currency has vanished with Greece, which is trust; deal not wanted at any price; principles must be upheld.

1145 - Russia intends to support an economic recovery in Greece by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says.

1047 - Luxembourg's foreign minister makes an impassioned plea for Germany to avoid a Greek exit from the euro, warning Berlin of a catastrophic schism with France if it pushes for Athens to leave the currency union.

0904 - EU's Moscovici says institutions agree there is a basis for negotiations, Greece must do more

0854 - Slovak finance minister says Greece must front-load reforms to get deal, no agreement possible on Sunday

0835 - Italy's Padoan says wants to see Greek parliament take measures from Monday, biggest obstacle is lack of trust

0752 - EU's Tusk says Sunday's planned EU summit is cancelled. Separate euro zone meeting to start at 1400 GMT

Saturday

2217 - Euro zone finance ministers' talks on a bailout for Greece remain "very difficult" and will resume at 0900 GMT on Sunday after breaking overnight, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem tells reporters.

2210 - Euro zone finance ministers are pressing Greece to commit to more budget and reform measures before they will consider opening negotiations on a bailout, sources close to the talks say.

2116 - The German government says Greece could take a five-year "time-out" from the euro zone and have some debts written off if Athens fails to improve its proposals for a bailout.

1833 - Euro zone finance ministers demand Greece go beyond painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro, sources say.

1811 - Capital controls imposed on Greece's banks will remain in place for at least another two months, Economy Minister George Stathakis says.

1629 - Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cites a position paper from the German Finance Ministry that suggests two alternative courses for Greece, including a "timeout" from the euro zone.

1557 - The parties in Angela Merkel's coalition government send conflicting signals on Greece's reform proposals, with some leading Social Democrats welcoming concessions while senior conservatives voice scepticism.

1412 - Euro zone finance ministers arrive in Brussels. Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble says he expects "exceptionally difficult negotiations". Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says: "We are still far away."

1111 - A bailout package for Greece needs to include a reduction in the country's debt burden, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told German daily Die Welt in an interview published on Saturday.

1001 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Saturday have serious doubts about Greece's request for a bailout and a deal to start negotiating on the basis of Athens' proposals is far from certain, sources close to the talks say.

0707 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for negotiation, an EU official says.

0208 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new package of reform measures.

0044 - The Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly on Saturday in favour of authorizing the left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to negotiate with international creditors on the basis of a reform programme unveiled this week.

