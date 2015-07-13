July 13 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis as euro zone leaders made Athens surrender much of
its sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to
talks on an 86 billion euros bailout. All times
are in GMT.
Monday
1300 - Greece to extend bank holiday for two more days, will
reconsider situation on Wednesday, bankers say
1234 - Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian tells CNBC that markets
should be prepared for "uncertain and messy implementation" of
Greek deal
1218 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says ministers will look
into bridge financing for Greece
1207 - The Greek debt deal is good news for the bloc and
strengthens the euro, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says
1203 - German CDU's Tauber says Bundestag vote on Greece
likely to happen on Friday
1157- German CDU secretary general Tauber expects German
conservative parliamentary faction to back Merkel
1157 - ECB leaves emergency funding cap for Greek banks
unchanged, banking source says
1148- Greek finance ministry official says bank holiday will
be extended, won't say for how long
1124 - German government spokesman says once Greek
parliament votes on deal, German lawmakers can be recalled for
extraordinary meeting
1106 - German foreign minister Steinmeier says difficult
steps ahead, up to Greece to show they are ready to take the
necessary steps
1038 - Germany's Gabriel expects Greek government and those
European parliaments that need to will back deal
1035 - German vice-chancellor Gabriel says with Greece deal,
Europe has avoided a split
1028 - British PM Cameron glad agreement on Greece reached,
but does not underestimate challenge of implementing it,
spokeswoman says
0921 - German foreign minister Steinmeier says Greece must
rebuild trust quickly, still difficult steps to take
0853 - The European Central Bank is seen holding Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady to Greek banks when its
Governing Council of policy-setters talk by phone on Monday,
people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
0805- Finnish PM says government to "carefully evaluate if
new Greek proposal is sufficient for ESM negotiations"
0748 - Greek PM says burden will also fall on those who did
not pay during crisis, radical reforms needed to get rid of old
oligarchy.
0744 - Greek PM says managed to restructure debt, secure
medium term financing, in growth package worth 35 billion euros.
Greece sends a message of dignity to Europe.
0743 - Greek PM says fought tough battle, averted extreme
plans by conservative circles in Europe for financial choking
and banking system collapse
0738 - Austria's Faymann says Tsipras relented and accepted
IMF involvement in new bailout
0723 - Germany's Merkel says will recommend deal to
parliament "with full conviction", Greece will apply for further
IMF programme
0717 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says 25 billion euros to be
used to recapitalise Greek banks, Greek asset fund targeted at
50 billion euros
0712 - EU's Juncker says there will be no Grexit, satisfied
with deal
0711 - EU's Tusk says finance ministers will urgently
discuss bridge finance, other parliaments must agree
0705 - Austria's Faymann says deal positive result for
social cohesion, but will be very difficult to implement
agreement. No deadline for Greek privatisation.
0656 - Euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement after
all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan
for Greece, European Council President Donald Tusk said on
Monday. "Euro summit has unanimously reached agreement. All
ready to go for ESM programme for Greece with serious reforms
and financial support," Tusk tweeted.
0640 - Euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on
Greece have reached agreement, officials said. "Agreement," said
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in a one-word tweet. The
Cyprus government spokesman tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."
0638 - The bailout offer being put to Greece is unviable and
will require the support of opposition lawmakers or a national
unity government to implement, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis
says, adding there would be a snap election this year.
0552 - There is a "shared desire" among euro zone heads of
state to keep Greece in the single currency, EU Economic Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says.
0525 - The future of Europe hangs in the balance, the head
of the European Parliament Martin Schulz says.
0357 - A euro zone summit designed to rescue near-bankrupt
Greece paused early on Monday for "final consultations", Malta's
prime minister says.
0251 - Greece and its euro zone partners remained divided
over terms for a bailout, with Athens objecting to the role
suggested for the IMF and to proposals for an independent fund
to hold Greek assets ahead of privatisation, a Greek government
official says.
Sunday
2311 - Two official French sources denied a report by a
senior European Union official that France could give Greece a
bilateral loan to help it over an immediate funding crunch
pending agreement on a third bailout for Athens.
2223 - After a further plenary session, Tsipras meets
Merkel, Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on
summit sidelines for a second meeting on the sidelines.
1716 - Tsipras meets Merkel, Hollande and Tusk.
1621 - Draft proposal from Eurogroup to leaders puts
"time-out" from euro zone as possibility, lays out detailed
measures Greece must take to be considered for bailout loan.
1415 - Euro zone leaders begin summit.
1512 - Finnish finance minister says euro zone ministers
gave Greece until July 15 to pass new laws and conditions must
be approved by Greek parliament for ESM talks to start.
1507 - Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says a couple of big
issues still open as meeting ends.
1438 - Lithuanian president says Greece staying in euro zone
or leaving will be "very, very costly for everybody".
1417 - Merkel says most important currency has vanished with
Greece, which is trust; deal not wanted at any price; principles
must be upheld.
1145 - Russia intends to support an economic recovery in
Greece by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak says.
1047 - Luxembourg's foreign minister makes an impassioned
plea for Germany to avoid a Greek exit from the euro, warning
Berlin of a catastrophic schism with France if it pushes for
Athens to leave the currency union.
0904 - EU's Moscovici says institutions agree there is a
basis for negotiations, Greece must do more
0854 - Slovak finance minister says Greece must front-load
reforms to get deal, no agreement possible on Sunday
0835 - Italy's Padoan says wants to see Greek parliament
take measures from Monday, biggest obstacle is lack of trust
0752 - EU's Tusk says Sunday's planned EU summit is
cancelled. Separate euro zone meeting to start at 1400 GMT
Saturday
2217 - Euro zone finance ministers' talks on a bailout for
Greece remain "very difficult" and will resume at 0900 GMT on
Sunday after breaking overnight, Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem tells reporters.
2210 - Euro zone finance ministers are pressing Greece to
commit to more budget and reform measures before they will
consider opening negotiations on a bailout, sources close to the
talks say.
2116 - The German government says Greece could take a
five-year "time-out" from the euro zone and have some debts
written off if Athens fails to improve its proposals for a
bailout.
1833 - Euro zone finance ministers demand Greece go beyond
painful austerity measures accepted by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras if he wants them to open negotiations on a third bailout
for his bankrupt country to keep it in the euro, sources say.
1811 - Capital controls imposed on Greece's banks will
remain in place for at least another two months, Economy
Minister George Stathakis says.
1629 - Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cites a
position paper from the German Finance Ministry that suggests
two alternative courses for Greece, including a "timeout" from
the euro zone.
1557 - The parties in Angela Merkel's coalition government
send conflicting signals on Greece's reform proposals, with some
leading Social Democrats welcoming concessions while senior
conservatives voice scepticism.
1412 - Euro zone finance ministers arrive in Brussels.
Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble says he expects "exceptionally
difficult negotiations". Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says: "We are still far away."
1111 - A bailout package for Greece needs to include a
reduction in the country's debt burden, French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron told German daily Die Welt in an interview
published on Saturday.
1001 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on
Saturday have serious doubts about Greece's request for a
bailout and a deal to start negotiating on the basis of Athens'
proposals is far from certain, sources close to the talks say.
0707 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that
proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for
negotiation, an EU official says.
0208 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong
mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors
after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new
package of reform measures.
0044 - The Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly on Saturday
in favour of authorizing the left-wing government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to negotiate with international
creditors on the basis of a reform programme unveiled this week.
