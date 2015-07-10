BERLIN, July 10 Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma told German radio that she would not agree to a proposal for Greece that included a debt writedown.

Asked where the "red line" would be for her, Straujuma told Deutschlandfunk radio:

"First of all it would be a debt writedown, that would definitely not work," Straujuma said in remarks that were recorded on Thursday evening and translated into German.

