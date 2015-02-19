LONDON Feb 19 Euro zone finance ministers have
given a signal that cooperation with Greece can only be based on
the existing financial programme, said Latvian finance minister
Jnis Reirs on Thursday.
"The EU is open for cooperation with the Greek government
but a unilateral decision will not be accepted," Reirs told an
event organised by Latvia in London.
Greece formally requested a six-month extension to its euro
zone loan agreement on Thursday, but EU paymaster Germany has
already rejected the proposal.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Friday afternoon in
Brussels to consider the request, raising hopes of a deal to
avert possible bankruptcy and a Greek exit from the 19-nation
currency area.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Huw Joneseur)