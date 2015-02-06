(Repeats with no changes)
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON Feb 5 Soon after politicians from the
far-left Syriza party won power in Greece they said they had
hired Lazard to advise them on restructuring their debt.
It is a homecoming of sorts for the U.S. investment bank.
Lazard cemented its position as the eminence grise of debt
negotiations when it secured the biggest restructuring deal in
history for Athens in 2012.
Resolving financial tight spots has been a house speciality
since the Great Depression of the 1930s when Lazard, founded as
a New Orleans dry-goods merchant in 1848, helped save French
carmaker Citroen from bankruptcy.
The firm started focusing on governments in the 1970s when
it helped Indonesia restructure its debt.
Geopolitical turmoil and economic shocks keep the clients
rolling in with Ukraine also recently signing them to handle
talks with bondholders about a possible restructuring of its
estimated $70 billion of sovereign debt.
Lazard courted Alexis Tsipras, Syriza's 40-year-old leader,
in anticipation of his election as Greek prime minister when the
previous centre-left government was still in power, several
sources familiar with the Greek talks said.
"Lazard advised on the Greek PSI [private sector
involvement] so there is some continuity of approach. That said
I'd expect them to amend their approach to reflect the
objectives of the new Greek government," said Deborah Zandstra,
a partner at law firm Clifford Chance, who has been involved in
a number of sovereign debt restructurings.
"From their work in 2012 they will know the people involved
there and at the euro zone working group and ECB (European
Central Bank)."
In 2012, Lazard persuaded most of the owners of the 206
billion euros of Greek debt to accept a 75 percent haircut on
the value of their holdings. Lazard charged the Greek government
0.015 percent of the face amount of the bonds swapped, earning
up to 25 million euros.
Lazard's sovereign business was hit by competition from
Goldman Sachs and Citi in the 1990s after they won
multiple mandates in Africa and in 2002, Matthieu Pigasse, the
head of Lazard Paris, was given a mission to turn it around.
Argentina was the first in a long series of government jobs
that restored Lazard's position as the go-to shop. It helped
steer the country through lengthy negotiations at the Paris Club
of sovereign creditors based at the French Treasury.
"Clearly being an adviser who has a strong team in Paris
means that they have been able to represent many sovereigns at
the Paris Club," said Zandstra.
"They (Lazard) have taken a lot of Francophone African
nations through the Paris Club process and have very good
experience of advising sovereigns on working within the
framework of a financial assistance programme with the IMF."
Lazard does not have the large balance sheets of rivals such
as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, and focuses on
advising clients rather than lending to them, which it argues
makes its views more independent.
"We have always, consistently, been on the governments'
side," said Pigasse, explaining Lazard has categorically refused
jobs to advise creditors on the other side of the fence, unlike
BNP Paribas and buyout and advisory firm Blackstone
in Greece.
Today, Lazard's sovereign business competes with debt
restructuring-focused firms such as Houlihan Lokey, Deloitte and
Strategy& - formerly called Booz & Company.
CONTROVERSY
The organisation was nevertheless the subject of criticism
in Britain for its role in the flotation of state-owned postal
company Royal Mail. A different team within Lazard was
the government's independent adviser on the float but a
cross-party parliamentary committee last year said fear of
failure and weak advice meant the shares were priced too low.
Lazard has declined to comment on the committee's report.
Despite the controversy in Britain, Lazard's government
advisory business continues to grow, helped by a stable of
prominent former politicians advising it from ex-Australian
Prime Minister Paul Keating to former British Business Secretary
Peter Mandelson.
Pigasse is also close to French President Francois Hollande,
his former teacher at the prestigious Sciences Po, in Paris.
The firm hired Bozidar Djelic last year, a former member of
the Serbian government who supervised negotiations to join the
European Union and is going to lead the Ukrainian talks for
Lazard.
Lazard is also advising Venezuela on how to deal with its
mounting debt pile and how to diversify its economy away from
oil. In Ethiopia it helped the government raise $1 billion in
its first foray into the European debt market.
In Egypt, where the government hired Lazard last year to
help it reshape its economy, the bank is behind an economic
summit to be held in the Sharm el-Sheikh resort in March aimed
at attracting foreign investors.
