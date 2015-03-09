BRUSSELS, March 9 A technical team from Greece
will open talks about economic reforms this week with experts
from its international lenders, the European Union, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, EU officials
said.
"They are planning to meet in Brussels on Wednesday," said
one EU official after euro zone finance ministers held only a
brief discussion on Monday about Greece's financial problems and
reform efforts. A Greek official confirmed the date.
Ministers have been pressing Athens' new leftist government,
which jad vowed to end austerity and stop cooperating with the
so-called "troika" of lenders, to engage in detailed talks on
completing its EU/IMF bailout programme.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Tom Koerkemeier; writing by
Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Paul Taylor)