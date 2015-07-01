ATHENS, July 1 Greece is willing to accept an
offer from creditors but with several modifications including
maintaining a tax break for islands and delaying some pension
reform by a few months and cuts to military spend, a government
offical said on Wednesday.
In a letter sent to creditors on Tuesday, Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras said a proposal sent by the European Commission
on Sunday could be accepted in exchange for an extension of the
country's bailout programme and new rescue loans.
But it asks creditors for gradual changes to pension and
labour market reforms as well introducing a smaller cut to
military spending this year, among other changes.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)