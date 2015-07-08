ATHENS, July 8 Greece promised to implement
pension and tax reforms as early as next week as the first step
to securing a three-year rescue loan to cover debt obligations,
according to a letter requesting the funding from European
partners on Wednesday.
In the letter sent to the European bailout fund released by
the government, Greece also pledges to honor its financial
obligations and detail by Thursday reforms proposals for
evaluation by the creditors.
"We trust Member States appreciate the urgency of our Loan
request at this time given the fragility of our banking system,
our shortage of available liquidity, our upcoming obligations,
our buildup of internal arrears, and our expressed desire to
clear our outstanding arrears with the IMF and the Bank of
Greece," the letter from the Greek finance minister said.
Athens also said it welcomed an "opportunity to explore
potential measures" to make its debt sustainable, as part of
broader discussions to be held.
