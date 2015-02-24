BRUSSELS Feb 24 Greece sent a list of economic reform plans to European institutions and the International Monetary Fund around midnight, a source close to the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"In the Commission's view, this list is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review," the source said.

"We are notably encouraged by the strong commitment to combat tax evasion and corruption," the source added.

