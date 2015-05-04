ATHENS May 4 Greece plans to pay all its
financial obligations on time but expects its EU and IMF
creditors to unlock fresh aid as soon as possible, the
government spokesman said on Monday.
"Liquidity is a pressing issue," government spokesman
Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference."The Greek
government is not waiting until the end of May for a liquidity
injection. It expects this liquidity to be offered to the Greek
economy as soon as possible."
Cash-strapped Athens must repay 750 million euros to the IMF
on May 12 amid doubts over whether it can make the payment
without fresh aid.
"We intend to pay all our financing obligations on time,"
Sakellaridis said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing
by Deepa Babington)