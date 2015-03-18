ATHENS, March 19 Greece faces a liquidity
problem and needs the cooperation of its European lenders to
deal with a possible cash crunch, its deputy prime minister said
on Thursday.
Greece has been kept afloat since 2010 by EU/IMF bailouts
totalling 240 billion euros and risks running out of cash in
weeks amid a widening rift with its creditors.
"We haven't received any (bailout) tranches since August
2014 but we have been meeting all of our obligations," Deputy
Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told Greek Alpha TV. "This has
its limits."
Asked whether Greece risked running out of cash if it does
not reach a deal with its lenders, Dragasakis said:
"Of course we have a liquidity problem, for the reason I
mentioned. We have obligations which, in order for us to meet,
we need the good cooperation of the European institutions."
Dragasakis ruled out early elections or a referendum should
Athens's negotiations with the euro zone fail.
"There are some things that we need to keep in the back of
our minds ... (however) neither elections nor a referendum are
on the table at the moment," Dragasakis said, without
elaborating on what the referendum might be on.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)