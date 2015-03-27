ATHENS, March 27 Greece's government has
included measures to boost state revenues by 3 billion euros
this year as part of a list of reforms it is sending European
creditors in the hope of unlocking aid, a government official
said on Friday.
The official said Athens's EU and IMF creditors, known as
the Brussels group, will start discussing the list of Athens's
proposed reforms on Saturday.
"The actions proposed through the reforms list foresee
revenues of 3 billion euros for 2015 which will under no
circumstances will come from wage or pension cuts," the official
said. "The list does not include recessionary measures."
The list estimates a primary budget surplus of 1.5 pct for
2015 - below the 3 percent target included in the country's
existing EU/IMF bailout - and growth of 1.4 percent, the
official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris,
editing by Deepa Babington)