BRIEF-China Innovative Finance Group says Greater Chance as vendor and Leading Fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
VILNIUS, July 10 Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Friday Greece's reform proposals submitted to the euro zone to secure a crucial funding deal appeared insufficient as they were based on outdated information.
"It is probably too early to evaluate them because they are based on old information and it seems those proposals will really not be enough," she told reporters.
"We take the document of proposals as (indicating) Greece's wish to go back to the negotiating table. It's too early to start guessing how the negotiations will end." (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; writing by Johan Ahlander; editing by Gareth Jones)
* Company and listed shares disposal purchaser entered into a deed of termination