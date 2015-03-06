ATHENS, March 6 Greece repaid the first 310-million-euro installment of a loan from the International Monetary Fund that falls due this month, meeting an initial deadline in the cash-strapped state's scramble to cover its funding needs, a government source said on Friday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' newly elected government must pay a total of 1.5 billion euros to the IMF this month over two weeks starting on Friday.

His government has said it will make the payments but there has been growing uncertainty over the country's cash position as it faces a steep fall in tax revenues while aid from EU/IMF lenders remains frozen until Athens completes reforms it has promised to do. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)