BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission believes the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) is the best means to provide short-term financing for Greece, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"Given the obvious absence of any other better solution, the best possible avenue left is the EFSM programme," he told a news conference.

"We are aware of serious concerns from non euro area member states. We are therefore working on arrangements to protect the non euro area member states from any negative financial consequences to the EFSM loans not being repaid," he said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)