LUXEMBOURG, July 8 Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna told parliament on Wednesday that the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers would ask the European Commission and European Central Bank to review Greece's request for a bailout.

"We will have a teleconference tonight at the level of the Eurogroup ministers, to start the procedure and lose no time to engage the institutions that have to be engaged, notably the EU Commission and the ECB," he said.

The Eurogroup has said it would not meet on Wednesday following Greece's delivery earlier in the day of a formal request for a three-year loan to the European Stability Mechanism, an agency which the ministers oversee.

With EU leaders giving Athens until a summit on Sunday to agree terms for a bailout, the analysis of the institutions of the credibility of reforms proposed by Greece will be vital. The EU has given Greece until the end of Thursday to provide details of how it intends to improve its finances to repay new loans. (Reporting by Michele Sinner; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)