BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
BRUSSELS Feb 11 Euro zone finance ministers agreed on a way forward to deal with Greece's financing problems and discussions will continue in the coming days, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Wednesday.
"We've agreed on a way forward," he told reporters after the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, adding that there had been no clashes around the table.
Greek experts would hold discussions with counterparts from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank and the Eurogroup would take stock at its next meeting on Monday, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 4 Seeking to calm employees rattled by reports of a cash crunch, the founders of Indian online retailer Snapdeal have gone directly to them with a string of townhall meetings in past weeks, according to sources, promising profit and brushing off takeover talk.