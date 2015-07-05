SKOPJE, July 5 Macedonia's central bank has no
plans "for now" for further measures to shield itself from the
Greek crisis, Governor Dimitar Bogov told Reuters on Sunday.
"We will follow the situation with the Greek banking
sector's solvency and will act accordingly," Bogov told Reuters
in an email after Greeks voted 'No' in a referendum on a
proposed bailout package.
There are two Greek-owned banks in Macedonia, Stopanska
Banka and Alfa Banka, which together hold 22 percent
of banking assets in Macedonia.
The Balkan country last Sunday ordered its banks to pull
their money from Greek banks and took steps to limit the outflow
of capital to Greece.
