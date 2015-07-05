SKOPJE, July 5 Macedonia's central bank has no plans "for now" for further measures to shield itself from the Greek crisis, Governor Dimitar Bogov told Reuters on Sunday.

"We will follow the situation with the Greek banking sector's solvency and will act accordingly," Bogov told Reuters in an email after Greeks voted 'No' in a referendum on a proposed bailout package.

There are two Greek-owned banks in Macedonia, Stopanska Banka and Alfa Banka, which together hold 22 percent of banking assets in Macedonia.

The Balkan country last Sunday ordered its banks to pull their money from Greek banks and took steps to limit the outflow of capital to Greece. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)