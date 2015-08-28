ATHENS Aug 28 Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party would get 25.3 percent of the vote in a Sept. 20 snap election, versus 23.2 percent for the conservative New Democracy party, an opinion poll by company Marc for Alpha TV showed on Friday.

Popular Unity, a party formed last week by disaffected Syriza rebels who oppose the country's latest 86 billion euro bailout, was backed by 3.8 percent of those polled.

Centrist Potami ranked third, at 5.8 percent, followed by far-right Golden Dawn at 5.5 percent. Syriza's former coalition ally, the Independent Greeks party, would just about meet the 3 percent threshold required to win seats in parliament, according to the poll.

The poll projection does not includes undecided voters. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in Athens)