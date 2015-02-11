LONDON Feb 11 Greek shares fell while the country's bond yields rose on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout.

The meeting is set to start at 1630 GMT in Brussels.

Late on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a confidence vote on his plan to cancel the unpopular bailout programme.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it."

Greek three-year yields rose 68 basis points to 20.39 percent, while 10-year yields were up 12 bps at 10.72 percent.

Athens' main ATG equity index fell 3.2 percent, while the Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index declined by 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia)