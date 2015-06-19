LONDON, June 19 Greek financial assets held
their ground on Friday, putting a bruising week behind them as
investors pinned their hopes on an emergency meeting of euro
zone leaders next week producing an agreement to unlock aid for
Athens and avert looming default.
The benchmark prices of stocks -- especially in the
financial sector -- stabilised, while government and corporate
borrowing costs dipped.
The uneasy calm comes as the crisis enters perhaps its most
critical phase -- the "11th hour", according to British Finance
Minister George Osborne -- with Greece days away from
potentially defaulting on debt repayments to the International
Monetary Fund.
"Markets think we've seen this story before. People have got
used to these kind of headlines. A lot of it is posturing and
speaking to their own constituencies," said Michael Michaelides,
European rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"Most people think there will be a deal, although it's
definitely not one way," he said.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index, which hit a
three-year low on Thursday, rose 0.5 percent to 686 points. It
remains down 12 percent this week, though, and down 17 percent
since the start of 2015.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index
advanced by 1.5 percent, but has lost 15 percent this week and
has almost halved in value this year.
The yield on Greece's two-year bond maturing in July 2017
slipped to 28.7 percent from 30.5 percent at the
close of trade on Thursday. It rose above 30 percent this week
for the first time since April.
The yield on the benchmark bond of Hellenic Telecom maturing
in July 2020, one of Greece's most liquid bonds, was virtually
flat at 8.78 percent.
Five-year Greek credit default swaps, the cost of insuring
exposure to Greek debt, eased back slightly to 2,904 basis
points from 2,920 on Thursday, data provider Markit said on
Friday.
BANK DEPOSIT FLIGHT
Default could lead to Greece eventually leaving the euro
zone. More immediately, banks could be closed and capital
controls imposed to prevent a flood of capital leaving the
country.
The European Central Bank will hold a special conference
call on Friday -- the second in three days -- to consider adding
more emergency liquidity for Greek banks facing a quickening
drain on their cash.
Given that high degree of uncertainty, trading in Greek
assets is even less active than normal.
"Liquidity is minimal, no one is really trading and people
are withdrawing money from banks like it's the end of the
world," said Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at
SteppenWolf Capital.
"Prices, in the current context, mean nothing. If banks
don't open on Monday, you can imagine what will happen," he
added.
Greek savers have withdrawn more than 3 billion euros from
banks this week, far more than the 1.1 billion euros additional
funding granted by the ECB via its weekly Emergency Liquidity
Assistance programme on Wednesday.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday he
didn't know if Greek banks would be able to open on Monday.
