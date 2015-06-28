By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Online currency trading
platforms braced on Sunday for extreme market moves due to
events around Greece, imposing higher margins on much trading of
the euro and in some cases preventing traders taking up new
speculative positions.
Retail platforms FXPro, Mayzus, Alpari and U.S.-based FXCM
were among those tweaking the terms of trade in a
market that in theory trades all day every day but should only
see volumes rise when Asian investors and traders return to
their desks on Sunday evening.
"Depending on the severity of market conditions come Sunday
night/Monday morning, we reserve the right to limit EUR trading
to the closing of existing positions only," FXPro said in a
statement on its website on Saturday evening.
The nerves around Greece follow a wide-ranging reassessment
of risks this year by the other major players in a market which
allows ordinary individuals to make highly-leveraged bets on
moves in dozens of currencies just by registering on websites
A number of major players including FXCM, IG Index
and Saxo Bank, lost millions in the 10 minute surge in the Swiss
franc on Jan. 15, the biggest moves in a major currency in the
era of free-floating exchange rates dating back to the early
1970s.
Individual investors hit by the franc event are fighting
with some platforms over losses also running into tens of
millions.
Spokesmen for IG and Saxo had no immediate comment on
preparations for Monday's trading.
Industry website financemagnates.com listed rises in FXCM's
margin requirements - the percentage a trader must put down to
hold a leveraged position - on euro rates against major
currencies as well as on some sterling currency rates. A
spokesman for the company had no immediate comment on Sunday.
Financemagnates also said another player, Alpari, last week
warned clients they may have to face some changes in trading
conditions on their euro-yen and euro-dollar trades in relation
to prospective market turbulence.
The leveraged and highly-liquid nature of currency trading
makes it more exposed to big percentage moves, which on equities
markets for example are more common and carry relatively less
risk for particular investors.
A trader at a top 10 EMEA equities broker, however, said
that staff were already making preparations and holding calls
with clients on Sunday in anticipation of a volatile open on
Monday.
(Additional reporting by Clive McKeef in New York and Lionel
Laurent in London, editing by William Hardy)