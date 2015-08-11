LONDON Aug 11 Greek shares rose on Tuesday
after the indebted euro zone country clinched a multi-billion
euro bailout agreement with its international lenders.
The latest bailout deal for Greece also resulted in the
country's sovereign borrowing costs falling back.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index rose 1.2 percent,
while the Greek banking index surged 6 percent.
Shares in National Bank of Greece also rose 6.6
percent, although the main ATG index remains down by 15 percent
since the start of 2015.
Greek two-year bond yields fell more than 4
percentage points to 15.27 percent, while 10-year yields
dropped about 70 basis points to roughly 10.50
percent.
The new bailout pact is expected to be worth up to 86
billion euros ($94.75 billion) in fresh loans for debt-ridden
Greece, but there was no immediate confirmation of its size.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia. Editing by
Mike Dolan)