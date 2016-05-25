UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON May 25 Greek bond yields fell while the Athens stock market climbed higher on Wednesday after politicians made progress on talks over securing a debt relief deal for Greece.
The euro zone gave Greece its firmest offer yet of debt relief in what finance ministers called a breakthrough deal that won a commitment from the IMF finally to return to taking part in the bailout for Athens.
The Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for Greece in recognition of painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition, subject to some final technical tweaks.
Yields on short-dated Greek government bonds tumbled more than 100 basis points to 6.77 percent, marking their lowest level in six months.
Greece's 10-year bond yield fell more than 30 basis points to 7.07 percent, also a six-month low.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index climbed 1.4 percent, with shares in Greek banks also rising, outperforming the broader European market.
