LONDON, July 3 Wholesalers trading medicines
across European borders have criticised a suggestion by
manufacturers that Greek exports should be restricted to prevent
shortages of life-saving drugs in the country.
Such trade, which allows traders to buy products in low-cost
markets and sell them where prices are higher, is allowed under
EU free trade rules. But drugmakers have argued this could suck
supplies out of Greece if Athens leaves the euro and prices in
euro terms fall sharply.
The European Association of Euro Pharmaceutical Companies
(EAEPC), representing firms involved in this so-called parallel
trade, said drugmakers were wrong to say supplies could be in
jeopardy if Europe did not take such emergency action.
"The wealthy pharmaceutical industry is exploiting the
potential advent of another crisis in Greece for their own
commercial purposes in portraying a medicines shortage," EAEPC
wrote in a letter to EU Health Commissioner Vytenis
Andriukaitis.
The move came in response to a previous letter sent to
Andriukaitis earlier this week by the European Federation of
Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, urging curbs on the
re-export of drugs.
The EAEPC said parallel exports of medicines from Greece had
actually decreased by more than a third since 2012 and the real
reason for drug shortages in countries in financial crisis was
liquidity problems affecting the whole supply chain.
Reuters reported in May that drug companies were owed more
than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by Greek hospitals and the
state-run health insurer EOPYY, after not being paid since
December.
