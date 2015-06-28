June 28 A meeting of Greece's Financial Stability Council ended on Sunday, as pressure piled up on Greek banks after talks between Athens and its creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal collapsed.

The council is comprised of Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, his deputy Dimitris Mardas, Central Bank Governor Yiannis Stournaras, the head of the Greek Banks Association, the chairman of the HFSF bank bailout fund and the head of the Capital Markets Commission. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Ralph Boulton)