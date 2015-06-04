BRUSSELS, June 4 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could return to Brussels for talks with senior EU officials as early as Friday night, an EU official said on Thursday, and discussions on a debt deal might include the heads of the IMF and European Central Bank.

The official stressed that a meeting was not yet firmly scheduled but was "likely", following late-night talks into the early hours of Thursday among Tsipras, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of euro zone finance ministers.

A Commission spokesman said earlier that the three expected to meet in the coming days but declined to be more specific.

The official said it was possible that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, both of whose institutions are creditors of Greece, might join such a three-way discussion in Brussels.

Juncker is due to meet the German, French and other world leaders at a Group of Seven summit in Germany on Saturday.