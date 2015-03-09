BRUSSELS, March 9 Greece and experts from the
European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund will on Wednesday start detailed
discussions on Greek reforms tied to its emergency financing,
the head of the Eurogroup said.
"We agreed today that there is no further time to lose,"
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of euro zone
finance ministers, told a news conference.
"Discussions between the Greek authorities and the
institutions must and will start as of Wednesday ... We agreed
that discussions with the institutions will take place in
Brussels. In parallel, as needed, technical teams from the
institutions will be welcomed in Athens."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski)