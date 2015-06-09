By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, June 9
BRUSSELS, June 9 A planned meeting between the
leaders of Germany, France, and Greece on Wednesday was in doubt
as Greece's reform proposals to unlock new funding to ward off a
debt default fell well short, European Union officials said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Francois Hollande and
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras were to have met on the fringes of
a summit of EU leaders and heads of state and government of
Latin American countries in Brussels, to clinch a political
agreement on technical proposals submitted earlier by Greece.
An agreement on a set of reforms that Greece would implement
in exchange for new loans would save the country from bankruptcy
and a possible exit from the euro.
But the meeting looked doubtful on Tuesday evening as new
proposals presented by Greece to the institutions representing
the creditors were seen as insufficient and no new talks with
Greek representatives were scheduled for Tuesday.
"If there is no movement, there is no meeting," one EU
official said. "Germany and France don't see the point of a
meeting for now," the official said.
Greece submitted late on Monday to the institutions
representing its creditors a proposal on fiscal targets but did
not address in them how it would arrive at them. The primary
surplus targets in the Greek paper were also marginally below
those requested by the creditors, officials said.
Athens also sent in a document on debt restructuring, which
the creditors dismissed as irrelevant now, because Greek debt
sustainability could only be discussed once it implements
reforms promised in exchange for aid it has already received.
Reforms that would ensure reaching the discussed fiscal
goals have been the main point of negotiations between Greece
and the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and
the European Central Bank which represent Athens' creditors.
After a meeting between European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker and Tsipras on June 3, the Commission
requested a revised proposal from Greece that would explain how
it wanted to reach fiscal targets in an alternative way, given
it rejected measures on pensions and Value Added Tax proposed by
the lenders. Greece promised it by last Thursday.
But the proposal arrived only late on Monday night and the
creditors said that it lacked answers to the concerns they
expressed last week.
While more talks between Athens and the institutions could
take place on Wednesday, the creditors say it is now impossible
to disburse the reminder of the money available to Greece under
the existing bailout -- 7.2 billion euros -- without a formal
extension of the bailout beyond its June 30 expiry date.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)